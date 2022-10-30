After missing out on a place in the final of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Flamingos seek a consolatory bronze medal when they take on the Germany U17 girls on Sunday.

Both Nigeria and Germany came agonizingly close to securing a berth in the final but were stopped by Colombia and Spain respectively.

While the Flamingos lost out via penalty kicks to the South Americans, it was a late goal in the second half that thwarted the ambition of the German girls.

Now faced with the prospect of returning home empty-handed after months of preparations and hard work, both the Flamingos and their German opponents are expected to give a good fight for the bronze on Sunday at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Interestingly, Nigeria and Germany squared off in the two teams’ first match of the competition at the same venue with the latter coming out tops.

The Germans had to battle back from behind to win 2-1 following Miracle Usani’s opener for the Flamingos through a free-kick.

The Germans boast of a lethal attack; scoring 13 goals in four matches.

For the Flamingos, they have remained unbeaten in regulation time since falling to Germany in their group opener.

They defeated New Zealand 4-0 and Chile 2-1. They then prevailed over the United States of America on penalties in the quarter-finals after a 1-1 stalemate.

In the semi-final, Nigeria and Colombia finished scoreless before the penalty shootout that eventually turned out in favour of the South Americans.

“The girls gave a very good account of themselves but it was not to be. We have the bronze medal match to contend with and we will throw everything into it,” Head Coach Bankole Olowookere said on Saturday.

While Nigeria and Germany will compete for bronze by 12 noon, Spain and Colombia will be battling for the trophy later on Sunday.