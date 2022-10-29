Gunmen, on Saturday, killed a police officer in Calabar, Cross River State, South-south Nigeria.

The slain officer, identified as Peter Ikwen, is a sergeant. He was shot dead at Edgerton Street, Calabar.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, has confirmed the incident, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“I have just gathered that a police sergeant was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday,” she said.

Ms Irene, a superintendent of police, said the gunmen stole Mr Ikwen’s service rifle, after killing him.

The police, which condemned the killing of the officer, said the incident was being investigated.

There have been cases on the police in Cross River State in the past.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how six police officers were killed in the state in less than a week in March 2021.

Two of the officers were killed in Obubra, in the central part of Cross River.

In December 2020, PREMIUM TIMES had reported how an assistant commissioner of police was killed in the state.

The slain officer, Egbe Edum, was serving in the northern part of the country and was on his way to visit his family when he was attacked.