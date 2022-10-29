Gunmen on Friday kidnapped a former deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Adigun Agbaje, and two students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY).

The abductors contacted the families of their victims, demanding N50 million for the release of Mr Agbaje, a professor of political science and former vice chancellor for academics, it was learnt.

They also demanded N10 million for each of the two students.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Agbaje, who is currently on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, was on his way to Ibadan around 6:00 pm on Friday when he ran into the gunmen.

He was taken – alongside the students – near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden, at the Ibadan end of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

A phone conversation between one of the kidnappers and the mother of one of the students revealed the former demanding the ransom urgently to prevent “her sudden death.”

The mother promised to get the money, praying that she will not die before her release.

Damilola Ajani, the president of the Student Union of MAPOLY, confirmed the abduction of the students.

“The unknown gunmen called to collect ransom of N10 million. In view of this we seek for public financial assistance and prayer.” Mr Ajani said.

Adewale Osifeso, the police spokesperson in Oyo State, said one officer was killed and another “badly injured” when they engaged the gunmen.

“So far, expended ammunition shells and four abandoned vehicles were retrieved at the scene,” Mr Osifeso, a superintendent of police, said in a statement.

He said the police commissioner in the state has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“In the same vein, caregivers, traditional healers, and residents within and outside the area of the shooting incident are advised to be on the lookout for gunshot victims and immediately report any strange occurrence to the police for prompt action.”