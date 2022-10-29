The United Nations on Friday urged member states to develop media and information literacy policies that put facts first.

“I call on Member States to develop media and information literacy policies that put science, knowledge and facts first,” UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres said at the closing of the Global MIL Week held in Abuja, Nigeria.

He invited participants of this year’s event to join in rebuilding the trust that our societies need, and that our collective future requires.

Mr Guterres noted that trust is the bedrock of every society which connects people to their leaders.

It builds faith in institutions, and brings people together, he said, adding that when trust is chipped away, societies crumble.

Speaking to the harms of false information, Mr Guterres said misinformation at the peak of COVID-19, caused suffering and even death.

This led to launching of the “Verified” initiative to reach millions worldwide with facts and science about the virus.

“And it’s why I have called for a global code of conduct that promotes integrity in public information, and improves media and information literacy. So people can make choices based on fact — not fiction,” he said.

The eleventh Global MIL week was held in Abuja, Nigeria, from 24 to 31 October.

Themed “Nurturing Trust: A Media and Information Literacy Imperative”, the event saw attendance from different parts of the world.

A proud Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said “the huge success of the 2022 Global MIL Week in Abuja, coupled with the first hand experience of our guests from all over the world, is a clear testimony to the organisational ability and warmth of our people.”

He commended the Nigerian security agencies for ensuring the safety of participants as well as residents of the capital territory despite security alerts issued by foreign missions in Nigeria.

Mr Mohammed added that Nigeria is committed to pursuing, supporting and promoting the right MIL policies and programmes “that will enhance the development of the capacities of our citizens, particularly the youth, in the effective use of Media and Information

Literacy.

“We also commit to working with UNESCO to establish a UNESCO International MIL institute in Nigeria and look forward to receiving the necessary assistance in this regard.”

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.”