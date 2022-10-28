South Africa’s government has expressed disapproval of a US alert warning of a possible terrorist attack in the former.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at a press conference on Thursday described as unfortunate the alert issued by the US which he said was done without consulting the South African government.

The US had Wednesday warned of a possible terrorist attack on Saturday in South Africa.

“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022,” the US said in a statement.

In his reaction, President Ramaphosa said, “It is quite unfortunate the US issued that type of warning without having any type of discussion with us.”

“Any form of alert will come from the government of the Republic of South Africa and it is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic amongst our people,” Mr Ramaphosa was quoted as saying by AFP.

In its advisory, the US embassy in South Africa noted that it did not have further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack.

It advised its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October.

In another response, the South African government said it noted the terror alert issued by the US.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe,” it said.

The government noted that law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to citizens, South Africa and its sovereignty.

“Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” the government assured South Africans.

About three days before its advisory in South Africa, the US also issued a similar alert in Nigeria, warning of a potential terror attack in the capital, Abuja. It also authorised the voluntary evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria and suspended consular services in the Nigerian capital.

Many other Western foreign missions have alerted their citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria and advised those in Nigeria to be cautious since the US issued its advisory.