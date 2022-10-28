A group, ARDA Development Communication Inc. (ARDA-DCI), has urged sexual responders and journalists to identify their personal biases and assumptions before engaging with survivors of Gender-Based Violence.

Juliet Olumuyiwa-Rufai, a manager at Mirabel Sexual Assault Centre, told participants on Thursday in Lagos at the Interpersonal Communication and Counselling training on the Open Arms Project.

The project is a two-day training aimed at equipping school counsellors and responders of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence with the required skills to respond to survivors.

Mrs Olumuyiwa-Rufai said the abused should be addressed as survivors and not victims.

“Use the word survivor instead of victim to address the abused,” she said. “…You (the abused) have survived it to this point.”

She urged participants to exude empathy, adding that every meeting with the survivor is an opportunity for the service provider to strengthen relationships with the survivors.

“GBV responders must be respectful, show empathy, have listening and observation skills and be genuine with survivors,” she said.

“Do not coerce them, don’t discriminate, don’t be judgemental, respect their choices.”

She urged journalists to refrain from describing survivors of gender-based violence in their reports.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, she highlighted some challenges that they have encountered in service delivery.

“Threats from community members, perpetrators and this discourages reporting,” she said.

“Funding, inadequate infrastructure, for instance, shelter, if you see a survivor that needs to be rescued but you don’t have adequate shelter to help.

“Untrained responders, impunity, harmful cultural practices that enable gender-based violence to thrive.”

She explained that some such as the” widowhood practice, children given as brides to offset the debt that their parents have incurred, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), naming and shaming of the survivors instead of instead of shaming the perpetrators.”

The project manager, Tawakalit Kareem, said that the country currently has less than 40 sexual assault referral centres and it is not sufficient.

She said the organisation has partnered with some sexual assault referral centres in Lagos and Borno to “ensure that survivors can access physical help.”

She further said the trainees will be having a “step down training at their various organizations.”

Mrs Kareem also urged survivors to call 08000202020 to access help.