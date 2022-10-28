The State Security Service (SSS) has confirmed that its officials conducted a search operation at an estate in Abuja. It, however, denied that the operation was conducted in partnership with American soldiers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the search operation at the TradeMoore estate in Lugbe on Monday. Officials at the estate said two suspected terrorists were arrested during the operation. The chairman of the residents association at the estate had said the operation was conducted alongside U.S. forces.

The SSS, which is believed to have led the operation, had kept mum about it.

“I can categorically tell you that we did not carry out any joint operation with American Soldiers as being widely reported in the media,” Peter Afunanya, the SSS spokesperson, told PRNigeria.

“Though we carried out an operation in an Abuja Estate with sister agencies, no foreign troops were involved,” he said.

Mr Afunanya did not speak on the exact number of suspects arrested as well as their identity.

The operation at TradeMoore followed a travel advisory by the US and the UK governments advising their citizens to avoid Nigeria, particularly Abuja, due to fear of terrorist attack.

Since the Sunday advisory by the US, many other foreign missions have issued similar advisories, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

