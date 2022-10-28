Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has fired Twitter’s top executives after acquiring the company.

Mr Musk fired the company’s top executives on Thursday night after finalising his $44 billion deal to buy the company, according to U.S. media and an investor in the firm.

The deal completion comes hours before a deadline set by Delaware’s court of chancery to finalise the deal on Friday.

Late Thursday, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were reportedly removed from their posts.

Mr Agrawal and Mr Segal were escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters after the deal closed, Reuters reported.

Mr Musk is expected to assume the role of chief executive, though in the longer term may appoint someone else, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

Twitter has not yet confirmed the sack.

On Wednesday Mr Musk visited Twitter’s headquarters ahead of his takeover bid.

Mr Musk in a tweet on Wednesday said “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in.”

“Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today,” the tweet reads.

Earlier, Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.

In a message on Thursday, Mr Musk reassured Twitter advertisers that social messaging services wouldn’t devolve into “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” Mr Musk said in the message.