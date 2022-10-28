Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has acquired Twitter after finalising his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Mr Musk closed the deal on Thursday night, according to U.S. media and an investor in the firm.

Mr Musk in a tweet on Friday said “the bird is freed”.

Twitter has not yet confirmed the takeover.

Delaware’s court of chancery had given Mr Musk until Friday to close an agreement to acquire the company.

On Wednesday, Mr Musk visited Twitter’s headquarters ahead of his takeover bid.

Mr Musk in a tweet on Wednesday said “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in.”

“Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today,” the tweet reads.

Earlier, Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.

In a message on Thursday, Mr Musk reassured Twitter advertisers that social messaging services wouldn’t devolve into “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” Mr Musk said in the message.

On 14 April, Mr Musk offered to buy 100 per cent of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash.

Upon completion of Twitter’s sale, the company would have become privately held.

On 5 May, Mr Musk announced he has secured $7 billion in new funding to fund the Twitter takeover.

On 13 May, Mr Musk, however, announced he has halted his $44 billion Twitter takeover. Mr Musk said he needed to resolve concerns over the number of fake or spam accounts on the platform.

On 8 July, Mr Musk announced he was terminating the takeover bid. Mr Musk said his decision was due to Twitter’s “breach” of multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Following his termination, Twitter, however, pursued legal action to enforce the merger agreement and a trial date was fixed for 17 October.

Two weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin, Mr Musk offered to proceed with the Twitter takeover bid.