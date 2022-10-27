Benue Republicans, a pressure group made of indigenes of Benue State, North-central Nigeria, has condemned statements by President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for statements they released after suspected herdsmen killed several people in Gbeji in Ukum Local Government of the state.

At least 39 people including two police personnel were killed in the community last week.

In a statement signed by the convener of the group, Peter Shande, the group described the statements as “insensitive and irresponsible”.

In a condolence statement to the people of the community, signed by one of his media aides, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, stated that though he has had political disagreements with the governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, he was ready to put that aside to commiserate with the governor over the killings.

The president then asked for the assistance of Nigerians to investigate the gruesome killings.

“When tragedies like this occur, we must remember first and foremost that we are all Nigerians. Politics, too often, gets in the way of what is best for our nation. Too often, it divides us. As those who have been entrusted with leadership by our citizens, we have a duty to remember that, and do everything we can to bridge divisions and come together in the interests of all our people,” Mr Buhari said in the statement.

Similarly, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Atiku expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the attack and suggested that if elected president, he would undertake the need for constitutional reform to promote inclusiveness.

“When people are well integrated into the communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they’d be obliged to reciprocate the love and acceptance.”

The group particularly reserved his harshest words for Mr Atiku describing his statement as “insane,” ethnocentric” and “inciting.”

“Atiku’s statement on the senseless killing of innocent people in Gbeji is not only insane, and ethnocentric but insults to the sensibilities of the Nigerians.

Mr Atiku and President Buhari are both Fulani. Residents alleged that the herdsmen who attacked the agrarian community are of Fulani origin. Benue, an agrarian state has been the centre of age-long conflicts between farming communities and herdsmen.

“It is disappointing that Atiku, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has refused to detach himself from ethnic sentiments even in the wake of the killing of the defenceless citizens, but chose tribal loyalty and political correctness to mock the victims, the group stated.

“It is rather expected that, when people are being slaughtered and displaced in times such as this, people are expected to restrain from further comments that are so sensitive that would aggravate the pains of the victims.

“It is, however, sad that despite the sustained onslaught of the marauding (gunmen) on the people of the people of Benue with (alleged) tacit support from the Buhari-led federal government, the response from Atiku Abubakar who bears the revered title of Zege Mule u Tiv, to dish out such inane, ethnocentric and venomous mockery statement”, it added.

The group stated that the claim by Mr Buhari that he and Mr Ortom have often disagreed on political issues was elusive, meaningless and had no relationship with the killing of the people of Gbeji.

“There is no recorded report that the people of Gbeji have ever disagreed on political issues with President Buhari that his Federal Government should not protect them from the rampaging killers.

“Does Shehu (president Buhari) want Nigerians to believe that the killing of innocent Nigerians all over the country by the (gunmen) is a result of Buhari’s political disagreement with the various state governors?

“This further confirms Shehu’s usual attempts to cover up the President’s failure or deliberate refusal to protect the lives of Nigerian citizens,” it stated.