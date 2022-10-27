The Chinese national, Geng Quandong, accused of killing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Buhari, pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The Kano State Government arraigned Mr Quangrong, 47, before a Kano High Court, No.17 at Miller Road before a trial judge Sanusi Ma’aji

Mr Quandong was charged with culpable homicide.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Quandong, 47, allegedly murdered Ummukulsum, 23, at Janbalu quarters for allegedly refusing his hand in marriage and exploiting him.

At the hearing on Thursday, Mr Quandong appeared in the court with an interpreter,

Guo Cumru, a fellow Chinese national who interpreted the charges against him in Mandarin.

The prosecutor, Musa Lawan, who is also the Attorney General of Kano State, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.16, at Janbulo Quarters Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

The prosecutor alleged that on the same date at about 9 p.m. the defendant stabbed Ms Buhari, which led to her death.

READ ALSO: How Chinese who killed Nigerian girlfriend converted to Islam

“We are ready and intend to present witnesses; we don’t want to take much time as the interpreter is from Abuja,” Mr Lawan said.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge Mr Ma’aji, ordered the remand of the defendant to a correctional centre. He adjourned the matter until 16, 17 and 18 November for hearing.