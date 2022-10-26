Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has clarified that his inclusion in the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conflicted with his stand for regional equity within the party.

Mr Mimiko, through his media aide, John Akinduro, on Wednesday, rejected his inclusion as “Leader” of the team.

The former governor described as fake news the claims that he had ditched governors Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP.

“The report and the list that triggered it, are fake and a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

“It must be stated with emphasis that Dr Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo state PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible

“He fully subscribes to the agitation by his colleagues and other stakeholders in PDP and the generality of Nigerians that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversity if it genuinely wants to unify a visibly divided country.”

Mr Wike is spearheading a movement for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for his support for the presidential bid of the candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Wike is also not a part of the Atiku Campaign Council and had been rumoured to be supporting the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu.

But the naming of the list for Ondo State came unexpected with the name of Mr Mimiko appearing conspicuously at the top.

Reports went around that he had possibly abandoned Mr Wike with whom they had mounted pressure on the party for a rejig of the party structure.

Other leaders of the 441-member campaign council in Ondo State are, Roland Omowa as Chairman of the 441-member and former PDP governorship candidate in the state, Eyitayo Jegede as the Vice Chairman.

However, a statement by the spokesperson of the Ondo PDP, Kenney Peretei, said the state campaign council was constituted by the State Working Committee in conjunction with leaders and key members of the party in the state.