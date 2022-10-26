Two Nigerians living in Canada have been appointed to the cabinet of the new government of Alberta.

Another Nigerian also won a councillorship election into a city office in a Canadian city.

Messrs Kaycee Madu and Akolisa Ufodike were appointed by Danielle Smith, the new premier of Alberta, on Monday, 24 October.

Mr Madu, who was formerly Alberta’s justice minister, moved to the ministry of labour and immigration and is now Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions.

Mr Ufodike will serve as Deputy Minister at Alberta’s Ministry of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism.

Ms Smith, speaking on her cabinet, said, “I am thrilled to be working with this strong, determined, united group of MLAs.”

“Alberta’s future is bright – but there’s a lot of work to be done. Our team will work every day to gain your trust, make bold changes and continue to build the most innovative, entrepreneurial and welcoming province in the world,” she added.

Also in Canada, Ayo Owodunni became the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada.

Mr Owodunni’s election has been commended by President Muhammadu Buhari who praised the contributions of the Diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors.

Mr Owodunni won the Municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office, according to a statement by Mr Buhari’s office.

“Speaking on Mr Owodunni’s historic victory, President Buhari said the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator, and trainer, supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.

“The President urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they lived and ‘never be afraid to dream big and never give up on your dreams.’

“The President congratulated Owodunni and his spouse, Folake and their two children on this very important election victory,” the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)