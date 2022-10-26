The management of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and the institution’s chapter of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and other Associated Institutions (NASU) have disagreed over the seven days warning strike by the latter.

The university has just resumed following the suspension of the eight months nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The current seven-day strike is a result of a dispute between NASU and the FUNAAB Vice Chancellor, Felix Salako.

While declaring the seven-day strike, the union said it was protesting what it described as ‘anti-NASU’ policies and activities of the vice chancellor.

But the university dismissed the claims of the union and accused it of falsehood. It said parts of the grievances of the union are already before the Court of Appeal, saying the strike amounts to the union resorting to self-help.

The strike

On 20th October, the Senior Assistant General Secretary of NASU, Damola Adelekun, wrote to the vice-chancellor to notify him of a seven-day-strike by NASU over “undue interference with the activities of the local chapter of the union, victimisation of members and the instigation of members against the union.”

The university swiftly called for a meeting with the local chapter of the union to resolve the issues the next day.

At the meeting, the union told the university that it would engage the national body before it can suspend the strike, said the chairperson, Samson Edivri.

“To our surprise, on Sunday around 2 p.m., the registrar released a statement trying to blackmail the leadership of the union,” he said in a telephone conversation on Tuesday. “So we held our congress on Monday and we told our members to go home that the strike had commenced.”

He, however, assured the students that the strike would be suspended at the end of the seven days. “We have assured the students that by the grace of God, after this seven-day (strike), we are going to end the strike. So after that we are going back to our normal duty with the hope that they will constitute the so-called committee so that we can engage ourselves,” he added.

NASU’s Demands

A statement by NASU chairperson, Mr Edivri, said the vice chancellor has refused to obey the order of the Industrial Court in Ibadan which ordered him and the governing council to desist from interfering with the affairs of the union.

He accused the vice chancellor of denying a member of the union, Ishaq Odunjo, of career progression because he once challenged the vice chancellor’s interference in the leadership of NASU.

He also accused the vice chancellor of ‘illegally’ suspending some members of staff for downing tools based on the order of the national body.

“It was since 2019 that Mr Ishaq Odunjo…became a threat to the University Management under the leadership of Prof. F.K. Salako who at one time described Mr Odunjo as an asset to the university peace, progress and development,” said Mr Edviri.

Monitoring strike

PREMIUM TIMES monitored the NASU strike on Monday and observed that members of the union are divided over the strike as some of them were seen at their duty posts.

A member of NASU, Ajani Yomibo, condemned the strike, saying it was “selfishly called by two leaders of the union and their footsoldiers who have already turned the local branch to their private enterprise.”

The student union president of the university, Seyi Ale, led other students to protest against the NASU strike on Monday, insisting “nothing will elongate our just concluded eight months strike. We have been patient enough.”

The student leader wondered why any union would be calling for a strike just after the termination of an eight-months strike by ASUU.

University reacts

In its reaction, the university accused the union of simply attempting to force the management to promote Mr Odunjo whom it said failed promotion interviews and competency tests.

A statement by the university Registrar, Bola Adekola, alleged that other issues listed as grievances were simply to mask its actual intent of seeking promotion for Mr Odunjo.

“It’s important to call the attention of the public to the fact that four of the issues raised by NASU National body for calling its members out on this proposed illegal action are just a smoke-screen for the real one which was to force and arm-twist the hand of management to promote the former Chairman of NASU- FUNAAB and a current member of National Executive Committee of NASU, Mr Ishaq Odunjo who couldn’t pass promotion interviews and competency test usually conducted for the University officers aspiring for CONTISS 14 positions like some others who also took part in the processes,” said the university.

The university also said the suspension of some NASU members was for the violation of the university rules.

It added that the university members of NASU were included in the disciplinary process to ensure transparency. But NASU stated that its members withdrew from the committee as a result of the lack of transparency.

“We are taken aback by the half-truth being dished out on the issue relating to the discipline of some NASU members who violated the rules of the University in 2019 and were taken through the disciplinary process of the University using the extant rules and regulations. Even the local NASU officials were involved in the process for transparency. The Governing Council not only did justice to the matter but also took the appeal of the National body on the matter before it was restored in 2019. The University Council reaffirmed its decision on the matter,” the statement said.

Background

The FUNAAB chapter of NASU and the university management have long been in dispute that has seen both parties appear in court for recourse.

In July 2021, some university staff attempted to join NASU but were stopped by the university on the account that they had signed an undertaking not to join any labour union on the campus.

The individuals who are mostly junior staff in the university were also issued queries.

When they demanded the withdrawal of their membership application from NASU after the queries, NASU rejected their withdrawal.

Mr Odunjo, a former chairman of the union, told PREMIUM TIMES that the union informed the vice chancellor that the university has no say in determining who joins NASU and who does not but he was adamant.

“We wrote questioning his (the vice chancellor’s) decision. That it is not his responsibility to determine who joins the union among the staff of the university or which of the union they join. We wrote another one, appealing to him to rescind that decision but he did not,” he said.

The union, therefore, sued the university vice-chancellor and the governing council to the Industrial Court in Ibadan for allegedly meddling in the internal affairs of the union.

In the suit filed on 26 October 2021, NASU asked the court to declare the undertaking signed by the junior staff “as a gross violation of their (staff) Fundamental Rights as provided for by Section 40 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended and thereby null, void and of no effect whatsoever).”

In a judgement delivered on 5 May, the Industrial Court ruled in favour of NASU and awarded N200,000 in damages.

The judgement by Justice J.D Peters, nullified “any purported undertaking for any of the eligible members of the claimant (NASU) not to take part in any union action.”

It also restrained the university from meddling in the affairs of the union in terms of membership and the way it ran its affairs.

Parts of the pronouncements in the court documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES reads: “I order immediate disbandment of the investigation Committee set up to investigate the eligible members of the claimant on the ground of an undertaking not to take part in any union actions as contained in the query latter and set aside the findings of the disciplinary committee on the violation of undertaking not to part in any Union action as contained in the query letter.”

Dissatisfied with this ruling, FUNAAB and the vice-chancellor approached the Court of Appeal in Ibadan on 27 May, to request that the judgement of the industrial court be set aside on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case as well as an alleged lack of fair hearing.

FUNAAB also sought a stay of execution of the earlier judgement pending the declaration by the court of appeal.

But the Industrial Court dismissed the application for a stay of execution of the first judgement on grounds that the appeal court did not request for it.

Justice J.D Peters dismissed the application on 5 July and ordered another payment of N100,000 to the union.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe