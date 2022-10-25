Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, on Tuesday led their loyalists and supporters in a solidarity walk for presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

The supporters began the walk around 9 a.m. from the state government house in Oke-Fia and marched through Alekuwodo, Ola-Iya, Odi-Olowo, Isale-Osun, Oja-Oba, Station road, Ajegunle and ended at Freedom park in Osogbo.

The supporters were cabinet members of the Oyetola administration, executive members of APC in the state, and party loyalists.

The governor and all the supporters were kitted in cloth and face caps inscribed with the APC logo and pictures of Messrs Tinubu and Shettima.

The supporters sang different solidarity songs to woo residents of the state to vote for APC in 2023 general elections.

Mr Oyetola, while addressing the supporters, recounted contributions of the APC presidential candidate to previous elections held in the state.

“Tinubu’s popularity is well grounded in Osun State,” he said.

“He has been with us in Osun since 1999, he contributed heavily to the emergence of progressive victory in this state. Nigerians should not leave this country for those that will experiment with it through governance. We must vote for the person who is experienced. He has changed Lagos State.”

He claimed that the APC presidential candidate is the best person to solve Nigeria’s problems.

“Tinubu won’t only state problems but he will proffer solutions to them by presenting a framework to address them. Other candidates are lamenting over insecurity without telling us how they will end it but Asiwaju, when he unveiled his manifesto, it is clear that he will address the use of technology to solve the problem of insecurity.”