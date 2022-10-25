The messaging platform, WhatsApp, is back in operation after experiencing a glitch.

The glitch lasted for over an hour as monitored by our reporter. It affected not only Nigerians but WhatsApp users in many other countries including India.

This newspaper had earlier reported how the platform was temporarily down on Tuesday morning with users expressing their frustrations with the development.

Many had felt they ran out of data for internet connection or that their phones had issues until they realised the social media platform was experiencing a glitch.

Some users who were frustrated with the development said they used another platform, Telegram, for their virtual conversations and video messaging instead of WhatsApp.

Although the glitch has been fixed, Meta, the parent company that owns WhatsApp, is yet to issue a statement on why the glitch happened.