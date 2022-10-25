The social messaging platform, WhatsApp, is temporarily down.

The platform, used by millions of Nigerians, stopped working on Tuesday morning.

Several Nigerians have taken to another platform, Facebook, to express their frustrations with the development.

This is not the first time the platform will be experiencing a glitch. On 4th October 2021, it was unavailable for a while until it was restored. Before then, there had been other reports of glitches without any notice.

As of the time of filing this report, Meta, the parent company that controls Facebook and WhatsApp, was yet to issue a statement concerning the hitch.