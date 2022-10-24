Six federal commissioners at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the bureau’s chairman, Muhammad Isah, of financial misconduct, abuse of power, and serial breach of procedures.

A copy of the petition dated 29 August was signed by six members of the bureau’s board – Emmanuel Attah, Samuel Ogundare, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, Olayinka Balogun, and Ben Umeano.

It was also gathered that the petitioners sent a similar petition to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Patrick Akinyelure, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Ossa Ossai.

Mr Isah, a professor of Law, vehemently denied the allegations in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The petitioners, however, called for Mr Buhari’s intervention, accusing Mr Isah of “deliberately derailing the wheel of progress in actualising the aims and objectives of Mr President in the fight against corruption.”

“Sir, we humbly implore you to intervene in this matter to save the Bureau from total collapse,” they added.

The CCB is meant to be a frontline anti-corruption agency – it is the only of such bodies, specially established by the Nigerian constitution.

It is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the code of conduct for public officers, which includes receiving and maintaining the records of assets declarations of public officers.

The body also investigates such asset declarations and prosecutes violators at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

But the CCB is generally believed to have underperformed, a fact, its board members admitted in their petition to Mr Buhari, but blamed it on Mr Isah’s handling of the affairs of the organisation.

Unaccounted N60m, other allegations

Among the various allegations including serial violations of the organisation’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) levelled against Mr Isah, the commissioners accused him of diversion of funds and failure to account for staff’s cooperative contributions.

“Monies meant for monitoring, investigations, training, staff welfare have been diverted by the Chairman for his personal use. Non-implementations of approval level for federal commissioners, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, head of divisions, sections and units,” the petitioners wrote.

They also said about N60 million staff cooperative contributions cannot be accounted for by Mr Isah.

“Allowances and imprest due to staff are not paid. It is also worthy of note to bring to your attention that the cooperative money of the staff amounting to over sixty million Naira (N60,000,000) cannot be accounted for by the chairman,” they added.

Abuse of power, investigations shrouded in secrecy

The petitioners also accused Mr Isah of abuse of power by serially breaching the operating procedure of the bureau.

According to the petitioners, Mr Isah has been administering the affairs of the bureau solely in breach of the standard operating procedure, which they argued is backed by section 160 of the Nigerian constitution.

Section 160 of the constitution, according to them, permits agencies like the CCB to regulate their own procedure. They added that on the strength of the constitutional provision, the previous board of the bureau produced the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) with clear guidelines on how to carry out activities in the Bureau.

They recalled that the SOP was approved by the President through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and gazetted on 30 January 2017, to make the anti-corruption agency function effectively.

They, however, alleged that the bureau’s chairman has been violating the SOP by allegedly preventing “the Board to implement the contents of the SOP against the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Mr Isah, has rather, been running the bureau, as a sole administrator without any laid down procedure and regulations, the petitioners wrote. “This is a gross breach of the law. It may surprise you to know that only one Board meeting was held since the beginning of this year 2022.”

They also complained that he deliberately shuts them out in the handling of ongoing investigations.

The officials said Mr Isah has never allowed the CCB to access the contents of the assets declaration forms completed and received by the bureau – one of the key responsibilities of the organisation.

The reasons for the Chairman’s action, they said, are unclear to both members and staff of CCB.

They also attributed the low and poor performance of the bureau to Mr Isah’s violation of the SOP.

Continuing, the commissioners accused Mr Isah of bypassing the board in taking some key decisions including the award of contracts.

For instance, they said, while section 3 of SOP states that all funds of the CCB “shall be under the full control and management of the bureau,” the members of the bureau “do not know about the budgeting, award of contracts/procurement processes, and every financial transaction in the bureau.”

“The chairman does not advertise the award of contract as required by law,” they also alleged.

In a bid to cover up for his “non-compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act,” the petitioners alleged, Mr Isah “fraudulently obtained a ‘Certificate of No Objection’ for security equipment contracts.

“The so-called (pieces of) security equipment allegedly procured are not visible, while the internally generated revenues are unaccounted for,” they wrote.

CCB chair denies allegations

The CCB chairman, Mr Isah, vehemently denied all the allegations, including financial misconduct, violation of the procurement law, and abuse of powers, levelled against him.

Mr Isah, in an interview with our reporter in Abuja, specifically denied the allegation that he failed to account for the spending of N60 million staff co-operative funds.

Firstly, he said the money in question was only N20 million and not N60 million as alleged. He added that it was on record that the N20 million was used to augment the shortfall in staff salaries between December 2015 and January 2016, before he came to office.

“This issue I do not know how they (commissioners) came about it,” he said, expressing surprise over the matter.

Mr Isah, who came to the office with the other board members in 2018, said “we met the issue as one of the complaints being made against the former secretary to the Bureau.”

He said his new board carried out an investigation which, according to him, revealed that the money meant to be remitted to the staff’s cooperative society was used to augment the shortage in personnel costs for December 2015 and January 2016.

He said that based on the findings, the cooperative society was asked to write for a refund, which they did. “And I approved that the 20 million should be paid just recently around early this year (around) April to May.”

On the issue of violating the organisation’s rules of procedure, Mr Isah admitted his non-compliance with the document but insisted that it was because it not only violate the Nigerian constitution but also lacks the force of law.

He agreed that section 160 of the Nigerian constitution empowers federal bodies established by section 153 to “set up guidelines for themselves”. But he said the constitution does not provide for setting up the SOP.

He maintained that the SOP cited by the petitioner violates the laws that designate him as the accounting officer with approving authority in appropriation or budgeting matters of the agency.

”If any law or guidelines appear to conflict with substantive law, the constitution, Finance Act, the Public Procurement Act, and you say that law would be applied? How can that happen?

“We, as an agency, will not allow it to continue to conflict with the constitution and other extant laws,” he said.

He said he would be held responsible if he had allowed the implementation of the SOP.

He also pointed out that contrary to the belief of the petitioners, gazetting a document “does not make it a force of law.”

As another reason for jettisoning the SOP, Mr Isah cited the report of an Inter-ministerial Committee which, he said, “considered the introduction of SOP as one of the causes of crises in the bureau”.

The committee referred to by Mr Isah was set up in October 2018 by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in October 2018 to resolve the leadership problems rocking the CCB before the constitution of their board.

Regarding the petitioners’ claim of being sidelined in the bureau’s investigations, Mr Isah said the agency said the law expected the agency to handle such in confidence and with a high level of professionalism.

”The law did not say we should throw it to the public and press and say out what we are doing and we are not bound to do that. If they have anyone, we have had secret dealings with, let them bring them up.”