The police in Lagos have said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), are yet to file a formal complaint after an alleged attack on their convoy on Sunday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that they heard the news of the attack on social media.

“We have reached out to the people that made the allegations to reach out to the nearest police station, they have not reported,” he said.

Alleged attack

Armed thugs attacked Mr Adediran’s convoy in Badagry, Hakeem Amode, the PDP spokesperson in Lagos, said in a statement.

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the attack.

The alleged attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the campaign team was returning from a visit to party members at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government Area.

“Several members of the entourage of JANDOR and pressmen were attacked and as at the time of this press statement, one of the journalists was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital, while others are being treated,” the statement reads.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our Gubernatorial candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-JANDOR recently.

“We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come Ma h 11, 2023.”

Police

Mr Hundeyin said although some police officers have visited the scene, they still need the PDP to come forward and “give us facts and details of what happened to help our investigation.”

“Not much was gathered from the scene. We expect them to complain so that they can provide more details that will help our investigation that we have commenced already.”

We are not behind attack – APC

The APC in the state has, however, distanced its members from the attack

Seye Oladejo, the party’s publicity secretary in Lagos State, said in a statement the “blatant lies and unsubstantiated claims” by the opposition party are to attract public sympathy.

“We find it repulsive that Jandor could level such grievous allegations and conveniently forget to give the names of the victims and the action taken by the battalion of security operatives who always outnumber his entourage,” the statement said.

The APC said the opposition party’s candidates in the past had run a good race and were not desperate to “heat up the polity with needless lies.”

“One cannot but wonder what led to the descent to the lowest abyss.

“Nigerians know too well that this is the season of endless comedy of the absurd coming from the stable of professionals. They are advised to focus on issues-based campaigns that will make life more meaningful for all Lagosians.”