The US and UK governments have warned their citizens of possible terror attacks in Nigeria, particularly in the capital, Abuja.

According to a security advisory by the US embassy in Nigeria, there is “an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.”

The embassy said the targets may include but are not limited to government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

As a result of this, the US embassy said, it will offer reduced services until further notice.

It advised Americans in Nigeria to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, and follow local news and the advice of security authorities.

Additionally, it advised Americans in Nigeria to review their personal security plans, keep their cell phones charged in case of emergency and carry proper identification.

The advisory by the British High Commission in Nigeria is similar to that of the US.

“There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. You should stay alert, consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities,” the UK advisory stated.

Both embassies posted their advisories on their respective websites.

The latest advisories occur about a week after the Australian embassy had advised its citizens not to travel to Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Australian embassy, in a Wednesday travel advisory, listed flooding, terrorism and kidnapping as some of the reasons for the advisory.

The Nigerian government, as of the time of this report, has not reacted to the advisory. But a senior official in the security sector told journalists that the security agencies were ‘on top of the situation’ to prevent any terror attacks in the Nigerian capital.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.