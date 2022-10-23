An ex-convict, Mercy Orija, has allegedly raped a 12-year-old student, Janet Fakeye, to death in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect has gone into hiding since he allegedly committed the offence on Wednesday.

The police said they had launched a manhunt on the suspect over the crime.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “it is true, and we are looking for him. The suspect is an ex-convict who was just released from prison.

“He will be arrested and made to face the law.”

The incident occurred within Fehintoluwa Community in Idiya, Abeokuta-North local government area of the state.

The suspect had earlier been convicted for assaulting a Point of Sale operator in the community last year.

The deceased minor was a Junior Secondary School student at the Army Day Secondary School, Alamala in Abeokuta.

Residents claimed that the victim was reportedly dragged into an uncompleted building where she was defied and also killed.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that the family house of the suspect has been set ablaze and damaged by irate youths.

Contacted, father of the deceased, Sanjo Fakeye, demanded justice.

Mr Fakeye explained that “when Janet arrived from school on Wednesday, after completing her assignment, she told me she wanted to buy detergent in our neighbour’s house to wash her socks.

“I gave her money to buy the detergent. After a long time, I didn’t see her return from the place she had gone to buy the detergent.

“So, I went to check on her, I was told she had been attended to and had left the place, I became troubled and I went to her friend’s place to ask for her but she wasn’t there.

“I later went to report at the police station around 8:00 pm after we had searched and could not find her. As we were coming back from the police station, I received a call from the community that they had found the dead body of my daughter.”

Mr Fakeye said he found his daughter in an uncompleted house with the soap she had gone to buy with blood stains.