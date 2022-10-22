The police have arrested a chieftain of the opposition party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), in Akwa Ibom State.

The YPP chieftain, Jack Udota, who is a former member of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, was arrested on Saturday in Eket by officers from Zone 6 of the Nigeria Police, Calabar.

Both the YPP and the police have confirmed the arrest.

Mr Udota was recently inaugurated as deputy chairman of the YPP campaign council for the Akwa Ibom South District, where a former chief of staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Ephraim Inyangeyen is the party candidate for 2023 senatorial election in the district.

Both Governor Emmanuel and Mr Inyangeyen hail from Onna Local Government Area in the district.

Mr Inyangeyen first served as commissioner for Works in Mr Emmanuel’s cabinet but was redeployed as Chief of Staff.

Governor Emmanuel later sacked him from his cabinet because of disagreement over the latter’s senatorial ambition.

The spokesperson of the YPP campaign council in the district, Assam Abia, in a statement on Saturday, said Mr Udota was arrested on the orders of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

“Reasons behind his arrest at a time where he was recently inaugurated as the Deputy Chairman of our campaign council are not only mischievous but strange.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals that it is not unconnected with his recent political posture and influence as a member of the Young Progressives Party in Akwa Ibom State.

“We also view his arrest as a veil to weaken the strength of Mr Inyangeyen as his Senate ambition has curried wider acceptability across Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, within the past few weeks.

“We condemn in strong terms the manner in which he was whisked away as a common criminal and hereby call for his immediate and unconditional release,” Mr Abia said in the statement.

Arrest has no political connections – Police

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko Macdon, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Udota’s arrest has no connection with politics.

Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said Mr Udota had a dispute with a complainant who reported the matter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in Calabar.

The police spokesperson did not, however, disclose the name of the complainant or the nature of the dispute.

“The suspect was arrested by police from Zone 6, Calabar, as a result of a petition to the AIG Zone 6.

“The Police does not do politics and should be distanced from same. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated,” Mr Macdon said.