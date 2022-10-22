A United Nations official has said that data from the planned 2023 census can help drive Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Ulla Mueller, a country representative with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), spoke during the 2022 World Development Information Day lecture and awards in Lagos.

Nigeria is planning a census in 2023, 16 years after the last exercise.

Ms Muella, the keynote speaker at the event, said that population data is critical for decision making to drive sustainable development “and long term development is critical, because it enables us to monitor achievements of sub-national national and global level data.”

“If we have data, we have an accountability framework for what it is we want to achieve. When we have data, we can hold governments and ourselves accountable to the commitment and pledges that we have made.

“Data also supports effective formulation of policies. It is the backbone of good governance. It is the backbone of good planning.”

She explained that population data can tell where to expect the next security, humanitarian crisis, and natural disasters.

“We know there’s going to be flooding. And we do know that if we use our data available to us for all the satellite images, and we have the right population data, we know what population is going to be affected and we can actually go in and mitigate the risk,” she said.

Ms Mueller also said that of the 17 SDGs, Nigeria has only been able to attain one of the goals – Partnerships.

She said the census will be “credible and impeccable,” adding that the questionnaire that’s been developed for the census is “really advanced.”

“And it comprised 100 questions that really takes a deep dive into the living conditions and the terms of the populations of Nigeria,” she said.

“It will allow us to generate really good data about people, about their needs.”

Earlier, Rotimi Sankore, the editor-in-chief of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ), said that none of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones can boast of 50 per cent male enrolment in school.

He said the illiteracy level has contributed to instability and insecurity.

Mr Sankore, during his presentation, noted that only four states in Nigeria have a situation where more than 50 per cent of males have completed secondary education while no state in Nigeria has a situation where 50 percent of females have completed secondary school.

The journalist, during his presentation, noted that Nigeria’s investment in human capital development is extremely poor.