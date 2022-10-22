Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, has won an award for its promotion of public interest journalism and innovative development reporting.

The award was announced on Saturday during the 2022 World Development Information Day lecture and awards in Lagos.

It recognised PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts in promoting public interest journalism and setting up a development desk.

Other media houses that were recognised for their contribution to development reporting include the International Centre of Investigative Reporting (ICIR), HumAngle, The Cable, and Media Rights Agenda (MRA).

ICIR received an award for its innovative investigative governance reporting.

The Cable received a certificate of recognition for its innovative Cable Index and its use of data to provide statistical context on a wide range of issues.

The Media Rights Agenda was recognized for its contribution to journalism by advancing the use of Freedom of Information for the public.

Earlier, Rotimi Sankore, the editor-in-chief of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ), said that none of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones can boast of 50 per cent male enrolment in school.

He said the illiteracy level has contributed to instability and insecurity.

Mr Sankore during his presentation noted that only four states in Nigeria have more than 50 per cent of males completing secondary education. He said no state in Nigeria have 50 per cent of females completing secondary school.

Mr Sankore also noted that Nigeria’s investment in human capital development is extremely poor.