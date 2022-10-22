Two more Chibok girls have been rescued by the military in Borno, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.
Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander, North East of Joint Operation Hadin Kai, disclosed this to reporters in Maiduguri.
Mr Musa, who also announced the opening of a new camp for hosting repentant Boko Haram members that were surrendering, assured that the new camp was in a safe area where the military could secure it.
“Based on assessment, we looked at the areas that can be properly defended,” Mr Musa said.
Shading more light on the rescued girls, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maiduguri, Shuaibu Waidi, who presented them to the media, said they would be handed over to Borno State Government.
Mr Waidi said that Yana Pogu who is number 19 on the abducted Chibok girls list, was rescued on 29 September with four children; two boys and twin girls, in Mairari village, Bama Local Government Area (LGA), by troops of 21 Armoured Brigade, during a clearance patrol.
“In the same vein, on Oct. 2, Rejoice Sanki, who is number 70 on the list of Chibok girls, was rescued with her two children by troops of 222 battalion in Kawuri area,” Mr Waidi said.
READ ALSO: More Chibok girls matriculate at AUN, begin life-changing journey
He said that the rescued women were undergoing medical examination with their children for eventual handing over to the Borno government.
NAN reports that within the last five months, 13 Chibok girls have been rescued by the military.
So far, out of the 276 girls abducted by the terrorists in 2014, about 96 are still in captivity. (NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999