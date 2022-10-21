President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) on former President Goodluck Jonathan and 43 other prominent Nigerians.
NEAPS was set up to recognise distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.
To be eligible, the recipient must be a living public official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.
The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.
ALSO READ: Buhari confers national awards on NSCDC boss, 449 others
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs were among those honoured with various awards for their services.
Sixteen state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) were also honoured.
Also honoured at the event were some cabinet ministers; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari and Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mohammed Nami.
(NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999