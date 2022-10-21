Gunmen who allegedly attacked the convoy of Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, have been arrested, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, said on Friday.

Mr Ubah represents Anambra South District.

His convoy was, last month, attacked by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen had ambushed and opened fire on his convoy, killing five persons, including two police officers.

Two of the senator’s aides, Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias, who were killed in the attack, have been buried.

Mr Soludo was in Enugwu-Ukwu, the community where the attack on the senator occurred.

He visited to condole with a member of the State House of Assembly, Dozie Nwankwo, who buried his father on Friday.

Speaking, during the condolence visit, the governor announced that some suspected attackers of the senator’s convoy have been arrested.

“Three weeks ago, it was in this community that some elements chose to attack Senator Ifeanyi Ubah,” he began.

“I want to tell you that we have arrested a number of those involved in that attack,” the governor said, without giving the exact number.

“We are still on the trail of the remaining people. We will not let people like that define who we are. This is Anambra State and we are peaceful people,” he added.

Mr Soludo said he has successfully chased “bad elements” out of the state, saying the pockets of attacks still occurring are a small number of the hoodlums yet to leave.

“They will not disappear in one night. Even in civilized places, there are still few bad elements,” he said.

Worsening attacks

The security situation in South-east Nigeria has continued to deteriorate, with armed men carrying out frequent attacks on government officials, security officials and their facilities.

In September, gunmen killed five soldiers in Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier this month, gunmen killed three members of the Anambra Vigilante Group in Igbo-Ukwu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south.