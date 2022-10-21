The Labour Party (LP) has suspended its National Youth Leader, Anslem Eragbe, over allegations of forgery and insubordination to the party leadership.

Mr Eragbe’s suspension was disclosed in a letter released by the party leadership across its social platforms on Friday, even though it was dated 18 October.

His deputy, Kennedy Ahanotu, has been appointed to act in an interim capacity.

In the letter signed by the LP National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim, the party said Mr Eragbe was found culpable following the report submitted by a disciplinary committee and has been suspended for six months.

The party did not indicate in the letter when and how long the committee met and whether the youth leader was invited to face the disciplinary team.

Other than a lone reference to “allegations of misconduct” which was noted as a breach of the party’s 2019 constitution, the LP leadership did not pinpoint the exact section(s) of the document the youth leader flouted.

The letter said Mr Eragbe, however, has been suspended for six months as “relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee.”

“You may wish to recall that on the 14th of October, 2022, the National Working Committee of the party met and has among other matters deliberated on the allegations of misconduct labelled against you as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party. A disciplinary committee was constituted to look into your matter and report to the National Chairman.

“Consequently, the committee has submitted its reports to the National Chairman with its recommendations in accordance with the party’s constitution as Amended (2019).

“In compliance with the party’s constitution, as Amended, (2019) and the committee’s recommendations, you are hereby suspended from your duties as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party for a period of 6 (six) months, with effect from 18th October 2022. The relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee,” the party said.

The party also advised Mr Eragbe to surrender all its properties in his care.

Calls to both Mr Ibrahim and the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, for comments, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

While Article 20 (2B) of the LP constitution established suspension of members for a specified period as part of its disciplinary actions, sub-section D of the same Article also placed importance on the need for “fair hearing in all matters that affect him/her with regard to discipline, and the right of appeal against the disposal of his/her ease.”

Party’s action illegal – Eragbe

In reaction to his suspension, Mr Eragbe, in a report explained why the decision of the party leadership is not binding on a ranking member like him.

He quoted Article 17 (iii) of the LP constitution to back his position.

“I will like to make reference to Article 17 (iii) page 31 of the Labour Party Constitutional provision on how a ranking National Working Committee member like me as the National Youth Leader can be removed from office, rather than the shame that Barr. Julius Abure has brought upon Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti and LP generally,” he reportedly said.

This newspaper can report that a copy of the party’s constitution available on INEC website did not speak to the issue at hand as suggested by Mr Eragbe.

Article 18 of the party, however, says that “any other Officer of the Party may be removed by two-thirds (2/3) of majority of votes cast by members of the National Executive Council or Congress of a State -LGA or Ward Executive Council as the case may be.”

Hinging his non-compliance on the above section, Mr Eragbe said he is being witch-hunted by Mr Abure.

“Fellow Nigerians, let it be noted that the National Executive Council of Labour Party is Not Aware of any report of the disciplinary committee that Barr. Julius Abure illegally acted upon, and neither was 2/3 majority of votes cast by NEC members nor was I, as National Youth Leader in attendance in such an NEC meeting that was not called.

“I definitely will not allow myself to be used as an instrument of distraction and destruction at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.

“Relevant authorities and security agencies in Nigeria shall hold Barr Julius Abure liable for whatever crisis that shall precipitate from this his illegal action against me going forward,” he said.

He called on EFCC and other relevant financial institutions in the country to freeze all the LP’s bank accounts for immediate investigation.