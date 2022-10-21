The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to review the revenue-sharing formula among the three tiers of government, if elected as president in 2023.

Mr Tinubu, in his 80-page manifesto document titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” said too much powers and resources have been lodged at the federal level since the inception of this country hence he plans to review the sharing formula.

He stated that the existing arrangement has been problematic because “state governments are closer to the people and must be more responsive to local needs and aspirations.”

To address the imbalance, Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, said “his administration will embark on a review of the federation revenue allocation system to recalibrate the division of funds amongst the three tiers of Government: Federal, State and Local.

“More funds should be allocated to the States and Local Governments so that they can better address local concerns and fulfil their expanded constitutional obligations to the people.”

Under the existing arrangement, the federal government takes 52.68 per cent of the revenue shared, states get 26.72 per cent and local governments get 20.60 per cent.

However, in April, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) presented a reviewed revenue-sharing formula to President Muhammadu Buhari.

RMAFC proposed a sharing formula of 45.17 per cent for the federal government, 29.79 per cent for state governments and 21.04 per cent for the local governments.

Mr Buhari had stated that the formula will be presented to the National Assembly after the conclusion of the ongoing constitutional amendment.

However, as reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the alteration process has hit a gridlock due to the face-off between governors and National Assembly members over state police.

Giving stamp duties, and certain taxes to states

Mr Tinubu also disclosed that his government will work with the National Assembly to review the existing exclusive legislative list and give more responsibilities to states and local governments.

He said the focus areas will include, crime prevention, prisons, stamp duties and certain forms of taxation.

The APC presidential candidate said the actions will “promote stronger governance at the state and local level, thus reducing political congestion and competition for resources at the federal level. The performance of federal, state and local governments shall improve while the people will benefit by having more political democracy and economic development more closely at hand.”

The ruling party is expected to officially unveil the manifesto and inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council today at the State House, Abuja.