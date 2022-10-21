Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has resumed export operations at the Forcados Oil Export Terminal, where repair works on the pipeline went in for weeks.

The SPDC’s media relations manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

SPDC had said that the Forcados Oil Terminal would resume export operations by the end of October, when the repairs would have been completed.

The Forcados Export pipeline which has a capacity to export over 400,000 barrels of crude per day was vandalised by crude oil thieves.

The vandalism has hampered the functionality of the pipeline, thereby hindering the transportation of crude oil through the pipeline to the export terminal

The Forcados Oil Pipeline System is the second largest network in the Niger Delta, and transports oil, water and associated gas from fields in the western Delta to the Forcados oil terminal.

The Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) is the major trunk line, into which feed multiple branches from onshore fields.

At the Forcados River manifold, its capacity is 850,000 per day. Until 2012, the pipeline was operated by Shell.

According to Mrs Essien-Nelson, the active illegal connections to SPDC joint venture’s production lines and facilities in western Niger Delta and the inactive illegal connection to the onshore section of the 48” Forcados Export Line are in the company’s ongoing programme.

She noted that the programme was to remove illegal connections on the pipelines that feed the terminal.(NAN)