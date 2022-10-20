The presidential candidate of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to lead the fourth industrial revolution in Nigeria if elected in 2023.

Mr Tinubu, according to a statement by one of his campaign’s spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, will unveil the 80-page document at the ceremony to inaugurate the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Chairman of the PCC, will inaugurate the council at the State House Banquet Hall around noon on Friday.

The inauguration of the council is expected to signal the commencement of the campaign of the ruling party.

Mr Tinubu’s action plan titled; “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” will focus on national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

Other areas of focus include healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, federalism/decentralisation of power and foreign policy.

According to Mr Onanuga, the APC presidential candidate promises that his administration will focus on the massive and unprecedented fourth industrial revolution by helping the youth to be transformed from job seekers to job providers.

He also disclosed that Mr Tinubu would ensure huge investment in sports entertainment and culture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, to expand jobs and opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths.

On security, in the Forward of the document, Mr Tinubu commended the current administration for laying a foundation in the security sector.

He added that he will reform the police to free officers from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties

“Police reform will be focused on positioning the institution to better deliver on its primary duties of community policing and maintaining law and order through crime fighting and prevention.

READ ALSO:

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties. VIP Security and provision of security for government buildings, installations and other critical assets will be transferred to The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The NSCDC shall be evaluated and reformed to be better integrated with our internal security apparatus,” the document said.

The former Lagos State governor also promised to continue and expand the massive Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration.

Mr Tinubu explained that his plans were conceived after travelling the length and breadth of the country and listening to people from different life strata.

“Our nation’s history affirms that our people constitute our most valuable treasure. Whether the hardworking farmer, the industrious market woman, the dynamic young entrepreneur or the hopeful child, Nigerian people rank among the best anywhere. They excel in every aspect of human endeavour when given a fair chance.

“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns.

“People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions which address the challenging realities of today,” he said.

Several Inspector Generals of Police have issued orders withdrawing police from VIP duties, however, the directives have failed to stop the menace.