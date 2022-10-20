Nigeria Air is facing another hurdle as Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have opposed the establishment of the national carrier over possible stifling of competition.

The group, while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Thursday, said the decision of the government to allow Ethiopian Airlines to own 49 per cent of the stake in the company could hurt the local airlines.

Rolland Iyayi, who spoke on behalf of the AON, said Ethiopian Airlines could deplore price war strategy to take control of the local market and create a monopoly.

He alleged that Ethiopian Airlines has been making moves to penetrate the Nigerian aviation market to further its agenda of dominating the aviation sector on the continent.

“Ethiopia will not help you to create an aviation hub when it has one in Addis-Ababa. They are building a new airport. It will be very difficult to see how Ethiopia will commit to a national carrier in Nigeria, which will be for the benefit of Nigerians,” Mr Iyayi said.

“We dare to say as AON, if airplanes are brought into the Nigerian market, the first thing Ethiopia will do as a strategy is to do a fare-cutting strategy for market penetration. When you cut the fares to compete with the local carriers…Ethiopia is awash with cash-they can afford to come to the market and project six months’ fare war with domestic carriers. And I can guarantee you that if they do that for six months, 90 per cent of the domestic airlines will be out of business. After they now dominate the domestic market through that monopoly, what happens when they increase the fare?”

The Vice Chairman of AON, Allen Onyema, in his presentation, said the manner Ethiopian Airlines is trying to enter the market poses existential threats to the local airline operators.

“The manner Ethiopia is coming into the arrangement for Nigeria Air could cause existential problems for indigenous airlines. There is a need to carry domestic airlines along in the process. Let us come together as it is not too late to do so.

“If the kind of support given to international operators is extended to local operators, we would do better. We do not want Ethiopian Airlines to come in and ravage our country,” he said.

Another member of AON, Kashim Shettima of Skyjet Aviation, said Nigeria Air will poach the human capital of the domestic airlines.

He stated that the aviation authorities ought to have encouraged the local airline operators to invest in the new entity.

He said, “Yes it is a good thing, I saw the advert for jobs on Nigerian Airlines and I am sure they got over 7,000 applicants. Where are they coming from? Are you going to take a young boy that just finished school with a single-piston engine?”

Reacting to the concerns about poaching, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, said his agency already put in place anti-poaching measures in the aviation sector.

He explained that no airline can recruit a pilot without getting the approval of the current employer of the candidate.

In his presentation, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, explained that the Nigerian government has no funds to invest in the establishment of the airline hence the decision to go into Public Private Partnership.

He stated that the five per cent stake is in kind while local investors are going to take the 46 per cent stake.

Defending the choice of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Sirika said the partnership is in line with the Yamoussoukro Declaration on open-air services. He stated that Nigeria is lucky to go into partnership with Ethiopia Airlines.

He explained that the structure of the company is to avoid the fate of another Kabo or Okada or Chanchangi airlines etc. He added that Nigeria Air will be operated by Nigerians, not Ethiopian Airlines.

“We also have given every single Nigerian the opportunity especially those in the sector to participate in this airline so that we create an airline that is proper, well set up and stands the test of time and dynamics,” he said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Nnolim Nnaji (PDP, Enugu), and some of its members were not impressed with the partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

Mr Nnaji queried flying the Nigeria flag on planes operated by another entity owned by another country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had at the close of the Ministers Retreat on Tuesday directed relevant officials to ensure the proposed national carrier starts operating by December.