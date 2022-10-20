The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 31 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested 70 of them and their ‘collaborators’.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, said in Abuja at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces that the feat was recorded in the last two weeks.

He added that out of the 70 arrested in the North-east, 60 of them were terrorists’ logistics suppliers conveying grains, ammunition, fuel among others.

The defence spokesperson said the troops also rescued two civilian hostages while a total of 366 terrorists and their families surrendered during the period.

He said that troops had on 11 October, out-manoeuvred terrorists’ ambush in Bama and Ngala areas of Borno leading to the killing of 18 terrorists and recovery of cache of arms.

According to him, troops countered the terrorists and forced them to flee in disarray.

According to him, 17 terrorists were killed while one GPMG, five AK-47 rifles, one M21 rifle and 11 motorcycles were recovered.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two GPMG, one M21 rifle, one 125mm artillery bomb, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, six Dane guns, one locally made gun, one vehicle, four mobile phones, five bicycles and 11 motorcycles.

“Also recovered are 64 bags of beans, five bags of maize, large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, medical supplies, assorted clothing materials, 46 livestock, the sum of N250,000 and other sundry items,” he said.

Fake NIMC officers

Mr Danmadami also said the troops in conjunction with the police and Immigration operatives, on 13 October, intercepted two suspected fake National Identity Management Commission officials.

According to him, the suspects visited Gagamari IDP camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerians in the camp.

He said that a national number registration machine, printer, lamination and computer tracking machines and generator, among others, were recovered from the suspects.

“Consequently, during the weeks in focus, 31 suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members were neutralised, while 10 were arrested and two civilians rescued.

“Furthermore, a total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

“All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“While the surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.

(NAN)