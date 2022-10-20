Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has expressed ‘deep sorrow’ over the death of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, at the age of 66.

Mr Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, declared seven days of mourning for the late speaker.

The governor, who described Mr Afuye’s death as shocking, sad and unfortunate, also directed that state functions, including the swearing-in of the newly-appointed Secretary to the State Government and the Attorney- General be postponed indefinitely in honour of the speaker.

The governor equally announced the postponement of the thanksgiving service, earlier slated for this week, as a mark of honour to the late Mr Afuye.

He said that Mr Afuye’s death was unbelievable, as he was on his entourage during an inspection tour of some projects in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday and did not show any sign of illness.

Mr Oyebanji said he was shocked when he got a call early Wednesday morning that the late speaker was rushed to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti.

He said he had hoped that Mr Afuye would leave the hospital hale and hearty, in view of the medical attention he was receiving when he paid him a visit at the health facility’s intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday afternoon.

“I was, therefore, speechless when the news of Afuye’s death came later in the evening,” he said.

The governor described the late speaker as a loyal friend and party man, a patriotic Ekiti leader and tireless advocate of good governance.

He said that Mr Afuye had, in the last 30 years, committed his time, energy and resources to the development of the state and the country.

Mr Oyebanji prayed God to console the family of the deceased and the entire Ekiti people on the irreparable loss.

“Ekiti has lost an illustrious son, a perfect gentleman and champion of democracy and the rule of law.

“My heart bleeds over the loss of this great leader who was a great friend and brother indeed.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti, I commiserate with the Afuye family and the people of Ikere-Ekiti.

“May the good Lord give everyone of us the fortitude to bear this loss,” Mr Oyebanji said.

(NAN)