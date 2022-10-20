The United States has announced that it is providing $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support Nigerians affected by the recent flooding in the country.
Nigerian authorities have announced over 500 deaths from floods that have affected about half of the country’s 36 states. Millions of people have also been displaced by the floods.
The US support fund will allow local partners on the ground to provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak.
The fund, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will also provide multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods.
According to the US Mission in Nigeria, the floods have exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation in Nigeria, where ongoing conflict, especially in the northern region, has driven millions of people from their homes.
“In the same region, more than 4 million people are projected to continue experiencing acute food insecurity amid the worsening global food crisis,” it said in a statement.
It added that the mission is also concerned that standing floodwaters could increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, where cholera outbreaks were declared in August and September and at least 7,750 cases were recorded.
“We are filled with grief for the flood victims who have lost so much – livelihoods, homes, and even loved ones,” said US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.
“The United States continues to stand with the people of Nigeria during this extremely difficult time,” she added.
Flood ravages 257 health facilities, schools in Jigawa as UNICEF, lawmakers announce N280 million support
The mission noted that as experts expect heavy rainfall and flooding to continue through November, due in part to climate change and insufficient drainage infrastructure, USAID disaster experts will continue monitoring the situation in close coordination with humanitarian partners and the Government of Nigeria to assess needs and determine if additional assistance is required.
In 2022, USAID provided more than $356 million in humanitarian assistance to people most affected by conflict and food insecurity in Nigeria. This assistance is in addition to USAID’s annual $539 million development budget for Nigeria which supports economic growth, health, democratic governance, and education.
Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.
