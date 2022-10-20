The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), have announced the dates for the resumption of academic activities.

Both institutions join others who announced resumption following the suspension of the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A memo by UNN Registrar, A. N. Egbosionu, said returning students will resume on 22nd October for the continuation of the 2020/2021 academic session. The memo added that lectures resume on 24 October and examinations for the second semester of the academic session will begin on 7 November, two weeks after the resumption of lectures.

The memo stated that lectures are billed to last for five days from 24 to 29 October, while there would be three days for revision.

A new academic session also begins on 3 December, a week after the end of the examination, the memo added.

“This is for the information and compliance by all relevant functionaries,” Mrs Egbosionu wrote.

Meanwhile, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) asked students to resume full academic activities on Monday, 24 October.

A statement signed by the university registrar, Richard Arofalo, said students are expected on campus from 23 October while lectures leading to the completion of the First Semester resume on 24 October.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe