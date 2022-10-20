The police in Lagos arrested four persons at the Lekki Tollgate on Thursday while firing teargas into the air.
Many protesters, onlookers and journalists took to their heels as the teargas saturated the air.
The police started firing the teargas when the protesters laid some coffins at the tollgate to round off their demonstration.
Those arrested were identified as Ifeanyi, Olamide Raheemi, Samuel Ishola and one unidentified person. They were detained in a police van.
Despite heavy police presence, some young Nigerians including Nigerian artistes Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Adebowale ‘ Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo and many others joined the solidarity walk.
The walk was to mark the second memorial of the Lekki shooting that took place at the tollgate and to honour those that lost their lives to police and military brutality.
See more photos below:
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999