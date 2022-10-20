The police in Lagos arrested four persons at the Lekki Tollgate on Thursday while firing teargas into the air.

Many protesters, onlookers and journalists took to their heels as the teargas saturated the air.

The police started firing the teargas when the protesters laid some coffins at the tollgate to round off their demonstration.

Those arrested were identified as Ifeanyi, Olamide Raheemi, Samuel Ishola and one unidentified person. They were detained in a police van.

Despite heavy police presence, some young Nigerians including Nigerian artistes Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Adebowale ‘ Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo and many others joined the solidarity walk.

The walk was to mark the second memorial of the Lekki shooting that took place at the tollgate and to honour those that lost their lives to police and military brutality.

