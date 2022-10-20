The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a reviewed list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The new list was released on Wednesday by the National Secretary of the Party, Iyiola Omisore,

Mr Omisore also released another list that contains all the members of the council and directorates ahead of the inauguration of the PCC on Friday.

In September, a list that was released by the Secretary of the PCC, James Faleke, a lawmaker from Lagos, caused division within the party, as the APC governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expressed dissatisfaction with it.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how governors under the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) threatened to sabotage the campaign over the list, which they claimed ignored their nominated persons.

Also, there was a letter that allegedly emanated from the office of the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, rejecting the composition of the PCC. However, the party disowned the letter.

The Chairman of the PGF, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, and the Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, had reportedly worked on the list to factor in the interest of the stakeholders in the party, while the inauguration of the PCC and the flag-off of the campaign was suspended.

Two weeks ago, the governors met with the NWC members behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Mr Bagudu said”: “Although, there were names that were unfortunate not to make the list and the campaign council, the party has announced that would be harmonised but we are happy to say that the party is solidly behind the candidate and I believe whatsoever list has come out erroneously are mistakes and were not authorised.”

Last week, the candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, the NWC, the governors and the council met on the PCC list and the manifesto of the party.

The PCC is going to be inaugurated on Friday at the State House by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Chairman of the Campaign Council.

Composition of the PCC

The PCC has not significantly changed. Mr Buhari remains the Chairman, while Messrs Tinubu and Adamu are the deputy chairmen and the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, is the vice chairman of the council as well as the head of the fundraising directorate.

The council membership includes all NWC members, all APC National Assembly members, all federal executive members, all former governors and deputy governors who are members of APC, all former APC NWC members and all APC National Executive Council members.

Others are all serving APC speakers, deputy speakers and principal officers of State Houses of Assembly, all APC former speakers of state assemblies, all APC state chairmen and all APC candidates of national and state assemblies.