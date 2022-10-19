The Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has dismissed a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the former candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu and his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade.

The court had nullified the primary election of the party which produced Messrs Adebutu and Akinlade as candidate and running mate.

The APC had sued the candidate and running mate of the opposition party in the state claiming that Mr Akinlade did not resign his membership of the APC before he became the running mate to Mr Adebutu of the PDP.

The applicant also said that Mr Akinlade, having contested the governorship ticket of the APC, was not qualified to be the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election.

The APC through its counsel, Habeeb Ajayi, in suit number FHC/AB/CS/149/22 prayed the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the PDP from presenting a candidate for the 2023 election.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the APC backtracked as its counsel told the court that the applicant wanted to withdraw the case.

In his argument, the lead counsel to the defendants, Mike Ozekhome, prayed the court to dismiss the suit inspite of what it called “the hurried notice of discontinuance filed by the APC when it knew it has lost the case.”

In his ruling, the judge, Joyce Malik, dismissed the suit and awarded N2 million cost each in favour of all the defendants – Messrs Adebutu, Akinlade and the PDP, making a total of N6 million.

The court further warned that parties should desist from approaching the court with frivolous matters.

In his reaction, Mr Akinlade said it is the turn of APC to take its own “sucker punch.”

“We hope they will have the stomach to hold the impact as the day of reckoning is counting down.”

Mr Akinlade who spoke through a press statement signed by his media aide, Azeez Adelani, assured that “all the candidates of the PDP will contest the 2023 elections in Ogun State and victory is certain.”