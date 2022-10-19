Traditional rulers in Badagry communities on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government over the abandoned Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Wednesday that the abandoned portions of the expressway, around the Agbara area, had become a major source of concern to them.

A NAN correspondent reports that more than a month ago, the contractors, CGC Nigeria Limited, in a move that shocked residents and motorists, pulled out their workers and equipment from the site over alleged non-payment of contract fees.

The Onimeke of Imeke Kingdom in Badagry, Abraham Ogabi, said the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, had assured the royal fathers that the first lane of the project would be completed by contractor this year.

“Instead of completing the project, the contractors have now abandoned portions of the project around Ibiye community.

“The abandoned portions of the road have become a problem to the people and whenever it rains, there is gridlock in which motorists and their passengers spend several hours on the same spot.

“I nearly missed my flight to Abuja on October 12 because of the heavy traffic on that road, occasioned by the bad portion. I spent two hours on one spot, the exact portion the contractors pulled out.

“The general elections are coming and we are appealing to the government to ensure that the contractors are back to site,“ he said.

Also speaking, Saheed Adamson, the Aholu of Ajido Kingdom also in Badagry, said they had written several letters to Fashola to come to their aid.

“I have written letters to the minister concerning the abandoned project, as we are not happy that the contractors had moved out of the road.

“To make things worse, the uncompleted portion of the first lane is not motorable.

“I am begging the government to listen to the people and ensure that the contractors return to site.

“If it is fund that is delaying the project they should make it available so that the road construction will be completed on time,” he said.

Israel Okoya, the Onibereko of Iberekoland, urged Mr Fashola to do the needful and ensure that the contractors were back on site.

According to the Onibereko, the minister promised the royal fathers that the first lane will be completed before the end of this year.

The Baale of Topo, Oluwadami Avoseh, said the sufferings of the residents of Badagry had become unbearable as a result of the abandoned project.

He urged the government to pay the contractors so that they could continue the job.

NAN reports that the contractors had removed all their equipment and vehicles from the road and relocated them to a yard belonging to the Ministry of Works and Housing on the Seme-Badagry Expressway.

A senior official of CGC Nigeria Limited, who did not want his name in print, told NAN that the contractors abandoned the project due to the non-payment of their fees.

He said that as the Buhari administration was winding down, his firm was becoming apprehensive that if not paid now, it would be difficult to get the new administration to pay in 2023.

He said the Buhari administration had yet to pay for a job the firm did for the previous government.

“We don’t want this to repeat itself,” he said.

