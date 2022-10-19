UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has resigned, the BBC is reporting.

According to the BBC, she is stepping down due to a honest mistake rather than a disagreement over policy.

It is understood the Prime Minister was advised that the ministerial code had been breached.

Ms Braverman becomes the second cabinet minister to leave government since Liz Truss assumed office as prime minister.

Last week, Ms Braverman came under fire for hinting at net migration cuts which will affect mostly Nigerians and Asians.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said her resignation was due to sending official documents from her personal email.

“Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of gammering support for government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules.”

She noted that the business of government relies on people taking responsibility for their mistakes hence resigning was the right thing to do after she realised her mistake.

“I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do,” she wrote.

Taking a swipe at Ms Truss who has been struggling to hold her government, Ms Braverman wrote,” pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”

She added that she had her concerns about the direction of Ms Truss’s government, especially because it has broken key pledges made to voters.

“I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boat crossings,” she added.

She noted that it had been a great honour to serve as home secretary even though short. However, she said, it has been very clear that there is much to do, in terms of delivering on the priorities of the British people.

“They deserve policing they can respect, an immigration policy they want and voted for in such unambiguous numbers at the last election, and laws which serve the public good, and not the interests of selfish protestors,” she said.

Just like Kwasi Kwarteng, former chancellor who was sacked last week, she wished her successor goodluck but did not say if she would continue to offer her support to the Truss administration.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.