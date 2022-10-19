Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has travelled to Europe for business.

His media adviser, Paul Ibe, made this known in a statement to journalists.

Atiku, he said, travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one of his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility, he added.

Atiku’s trip comes amid criticisms from Nigerians and the opposition parties for abandoning campaign activities to tend to a personal matter.

It also comes amid claims that the presidential candidate passed out at a rally and had to be flown to Europe immediately for treatment.

Pictures shared by some of Atiku’s supporters on social media on Tuesday showed the PDP presidential flagbearer, alongside former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his campaign spokesperson and former senator, Dino Melaye, and some other people who they said are business partners.

Atiku had embarked on the trip shortly after his visit to Kaduna State where the PDP met with some northern leaders and held a campaign rally.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how supporters of the party were attacked by suspected thugs during the rally. The thugs, according to s former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, stormed the location with knives and machetes.

The party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring the thugs to attack its supporters.

They blamed the Kaduna State Government and the APC governorship candidate, Uba Sani, for being behind it, describing it as a desperate move by the ruling party to destroy the PDP because “the people have chosen” the latter.

The PDP is expected to take its campaign train to Edo State later in the week.