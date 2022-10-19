A politician considered a strong opponent to Governor Dave Umahi in next year’s senatorial election in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, has been remanded in prison custody by the order of a magistrate.

The man, Linus Okorie, is the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Ebonyi South District. He is a former member of the House of Representatives.

Mr Umahi, whose tenure as governor ends next year, is a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the district.

Mr Okorie is accused of conspiring with others to murder a person and promoting inter-communal war. He was arraigned on Tuesday before the magistrate, Linda Ogodo, in Abakaliki, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He is accused, alongside others, of causing the death of a man, Donatus Okoro.

The NAN report did not mention what information the prosecutor provided on the specific role Mr Okorie played in the man’s death.

The magistrate, however, said her court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and ordered the LP candidate remanded in prison, pending the issuance of legal advice by the DPP.

The case has been adjourned until 4 November.

Many residents of Ebonyi think Mr Okorie’s trial is politically motivated.

Chikodili Nome, the lead counsel to Mr Okorie, said the charges against his client were intended to keep him behind bars, to weaken him and his supporters ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Nome accused the Ebonyi State Government of resorting to self-help.

“We have seen details of the charges. What happened here today is an abuse of judicial proceedings,” he said.

Controversial arrest

Before his arraignment, there were reports that Mr Okorie was abducted by the Ebubeagu, a security outfit that is backed by the Ebonyi State Government.

After so much apprehension in the state, the police came out to say the LP candidate was arrested by Ebubeagu, and not abducted.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, said on Monday that the police were “briefed” by the Ebubeagu that Mr Okorie was arrested for “his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed Onicha Local Government Area (of the state)”.

The police spokesperson said the incident led to an attack by gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB, an outlawed group, who reportedly killed seven persons in the area.

Campaigns are already on for senatorial elections, which will hold on 25 February.

Mr Okorie is expected to appeal his remand to enable him to come out of prison to continue with his campaign.