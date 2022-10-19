The Australian government has advised its citizens not to travel to Nigeria.

In a travel advisory issued Wednesday, the Australian government listed flooding, terrorism and kidnapping as some of the reasons for the advisory.

According to the advisory on the Australian High Commission’s website, there have been significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by severe flooding and as such essential services may be disrupted.

Nigerian authorities have announced over 500 deaths from floods that have affected about half of the country’s 36 states. Millions of people have also been displaced by the floods.

In its advisory, the Australian government advised its citizens to follow the advice of local authorities and check the media for updates.

Apart from flooding, Australia also mentioned the high crime rate in parts of Nigeria as a reason for the advisory.

“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing,” it advised.

The government advised that its citizens should reconsider the need to travel to Nigeria, including the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, the volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.

It noted that people who have to travel to Nigeria are at risk of terrorist attacks, kidnappings violent civil unrest and crime.

The advisory stated that violent crime is common in Nigeria, including in parts of Lagos and Abuja. Politically-motivated violence, including terrorist bombings and armed attacks on both security forces and innocent bystanders, can occur throughout Nigeria, the Australian government said.

“Police maintain patrols and checkpoints in many locations in Nigeria, including in Abuja and at city entry points. Police officers or people posing as police officers may ask for bribes,” it noted.

It further warned its citizens living in Nigeria or visiting not to drive at night, due to the presence of official and unofficial checkpoints noting that intimidation may be used, including a display of weapons.

Although insecurity is commonplace in many parts of Nigeria, there are also several parts of the country where the crime rate is very low.

Some of the areas most affected by insecurity are the North-west and North-east states where terrorists operate, as well as the South-east states where armed insurgents carry out routine attacks.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.