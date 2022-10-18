Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has asked the Nigerian government to be more “forceful” in their response to the raging flood across the country.

Many states in Nigeria have been battling flood disaster in recent times. Some communities in several states have been submerged.

Mr Soludo said the country must hold a national conversation about flooding to prevent a recurrence.

“We can no longer deal with perennial flooding as an emergency. We knew it would happen. We know the next one will come. A year or two from now another massive one will come and the country must begin to prepare and ask what if it happens again, what would be our response,” the governor said when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

“And that conversation must become a national conversation in the run-up to next year’s election. I think the National Assembly, the presidency must give a more forceful response, especially in the next two to three weeks when the flooding recedes,” he stated.

Flooding in Anambra

Mr Soludo lamented that flooding was taking a toll on residents of the state, saying about eight council areas in the state have been submerged with bridges, roads and houses completely washed off.

“There are communities, villages and local government areas that are completely cut off. Roads leading to those places have been completely swept off by the flood,” he stated.

The governor said the state government has been “cleaning up drainages” to let water get to the river but regretted that the flood has overwhelmed more than “one-third of the state.”

“Beyond the immediate coping strategy and our own long-term agenda as a government in dealing with the environment, there is the national conversation that needs to happen.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been distributing relief materials to flood victims across the country, but the governor argued that the NEMA’s response was “too little” and “too late” given the level of the losses and time of response.

Inadequate ecological fund

Garba Shehu, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, in August, was quoted in the local media as saying both the state and local governments as well as the governments’ agencies have “a sizeable budget at its disposal allocated monthly precisely for dealing with state-level natural emergencies” termed ecological fund by the Nigerian government.

When asked how the ecological fund has assisted in the fight against ravaging flood in the state, Mr Soludo described the fund as a “peanut” and inadequate to cover even a single bridge swept away by flood.

“I would have asked him (Shehu) how this allocation will deal with this kind of ravaging situation where flood sacks almost eight local government areas at once and hundreds of billions worth of assets and livelihood destroyed?” the governor said.

“I would bet that if you spend 50 per cent of the entire ecological fund in Anambra State in one year, it will be significant but touch only 20 per cent of the problem.

“Anambra is a national emergency by itself. Ecological challenge (in the state) requires special funding and attention because one-third of the land of Anambra is under threat,” Mr Soludo added.