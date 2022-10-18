The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, expressed concerns over reports of violent clashes among members of political parties.

The commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, raised these concerns in Abuja at the training organised for trainers on its new technology ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A total of 82 officials were drawn from INEC offices across the country to attend the training meant to improve its performance in the coming elections.

PREMIUM TIMES reported an attack on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on Monday.

The attackers were suspected political thugs.

Mr Yakubu, in his address, said such an act of political thuggery is both in violation of the 2022 Electoral Act 2022 and Peace Accord recently signed by candidates of the participating parties.

“Parties, candidates and their supporters should not by acts of commission or omission further complicate the prevailing security situation in the country. A peaceful electioneering campaign is critical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections,” he said.

He said the INEC will continue to monitor activities of political parties and promised to convene meetings between the commission and leaders of political parties to discuss this development among other concerns.

Training

Explaining the scope of the training, Mr Yakubu said the 82 officials drawn from INEC offices nationwide for the training are expected to train more officials at zonal level to cover all its registration areas in the country.

He said the officials at the zonal levels will in turn be “involved in the training ad hoc staff for the 176,846 Polling Units nationwide.”

He added, “From the experience of recent off-cycle elections, the Commission is convinced that a critical success factor in the deployment of technology in elections is training.

“We need to build the capacity of the staff involved not only to competently handle the devices during the accreditation process but also respond effectively to any glitches that may occur during elections.

“Over the next three days, they will receive intensive hands-on training on the new technology. Thereafter, they will train more officials at zonal level to cover all the 8,809 Registration Areas (or Wards). In turn, these officials will be involved in the training of ad hoc staff for the 176,846 Polling Units nationwide.”

Mr Yakubu urged the trainees to pay special attention to the training, stating, “your role as master trainers is critical to the success of training at subsequent levels and ultimately the successful deployment of the devices during elections.

“For this reason, the Commission will not accept laxity on your part. Much as we have confidence in your ability to understand and discharge your responsibilities to the officials you will subsequently train, there will be consequences for unethical behaviour or any act of misconduct. I wish you a successful training,.”