An Ado- Ekiti High Court, has sentenced one Daudu Jimoh, 62, to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in Ilupeju Ekiti.

Mr Jimoh was arraigned before Lekan Ogunmoye on 5th August 2020, on a one-count-charge of rape.

According to the charge, the accused had on 27 September, 2019, at Ilupeju Ekiti, raped a nine-year-old girl, contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her submission before the court, the survivor said: “I attended a Nursery/Primary School in Ilupeju Ekiti, Baba cooler (the convict) was our landlord, he has had sex with me four times before my sister caught us on that day.

“In the afternoon, he called me to his room, he asked me to sleep on the chair, he removed my pant and put his penis in my vagina, he was doing it when my sister caught us.

“Whenever he had sex with me, I was always afraid to tell my mother because he had warned me not to tell anybody or I will die,” the victim stated.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, called four witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements, as well as a medical report as exhibits.

However, Mr Jimoh, who spoke through his defence counsel, Chris Omokhafe, confessed to the crime, but denied penetrating her vagina.

In his judgment, Mr Ogunmoye said both the written and oral confessional statements of the defendant had shown without equivocation that he indeed committed the offence.

“In all, the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant as charged.

“The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. He is convicted as charged.

‘“He is sentenced to life imprisonment,’’ Mr Ogunmoye ruled.

(NAN)