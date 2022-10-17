A police officer has shot dead his colleague in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, following an argument.
The police spokesperson in the state, Godfrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the killing to reporters on Monday in Umuahia, said the incident happened on Saturday.
He identified the slain officer as Samuel Ugor, an inspector.
Both officers were attached to the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa South Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The police did not mention the name or rank of the other officer. They did not also give details of the argument that led to the killing.
Lagos records four murder cases in one week – Police
Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the erring officer had been taken into police custody, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue.
The police are investigating the incident, he said.
“The case is under investigation by SCID to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident,” he said.
The police spokesperson described the incident as unfortunate and condemnable, adding that “the policemen are from SPU Base 15, Anambra, but attached to the legislator.”
(NAN)
