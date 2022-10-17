The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to revive moribund manufacturing industries in Kaduna and put an end to banditry which has plagued the state and other parts of the North-west and North-central regions of the country.

The former Vice President was speaking at a presidential rally which took place at the Ranches Bees stadium in Kaduna.

He thanked the people of Kaduna for giving him the highest number of votes in 2019

Mr Atiku said he would take issues concerning Kaduna seriously if the people vote en mass and ensure he wins the 2023 election.

“Let me thank you for your support in 2019. You gave me the highest number of votes in 2019 and I believe you will do so this time around. I have come here on behalf of PDP to tell you If you vote for us, we will end insecurity in Kaduna. We will revive the industries in Kaduna in partnership with the private sector of Kaduna,” he said.

I wish to commend the efforts of security agents and our supporters in foiling the attempt of agents of anti-democratic forces to disrupt the Kaduna @OfficialPDPNig campaign. Notwithstanding, the rally marked a huge turnout and was a huge success. -AA pic.twitter.com/R4CWQ0zGPF — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 17, 2022

Reacting to reports of an attack on PDP members by suspected APC thugs at the rally, Mr Atiku urged President Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.

On his part, the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Ifeanyi Okowa, said the people of southern Nigeria are ready to vote for PDP and Atiku come 2023.

“Those of us in the south-south, southeast, southwest are ready to vote Atiku and the PDP. When we went to Osun, they said we wouldn’t win but we went there and we won in the home state of the APC presidential candidate. I’m happy with what I have seen here and I thank you for your support, Mr Okowa said.

READ ALSO:

In his remarks, the Director-General of Atiku’s PPCO, and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said efforts to throw a spanner in PDP’s campaign will fail.

“They do not want us to continue with our rallies because they are not prepared. They haven’t constituted their campaign council and so, they want to drag us back but we are moving on with our campaign.

“His administration will ensure we invigorate our economy to have jobs and better life. I urge the people of Kaduna to come out in their millions to vote come February 2023.

Kaduna is one of the worst hit states in terms of terrorist attacks in the North-west and a part of the North-central.

The terrorists, referred to as bandits, have made life difficult for the people of the region. The activities of the terrorists have led to the death of hundreds of thousands of people while millions have been displaced.

Kaduna used to be the industrial hub of Northern Nigeria. Most of the companies that called the state their home are now moribund.