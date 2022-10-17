The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Ogun Axis, have closed the entrance to the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, over the increment of different fees in the school.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that trouble started when the management introduced a N20,000 registration fee for new students.

The protesting students closed the school gate, singing different solidarity songs when our reporter visited the protested ground.

The students also barricaded the gates preventing movement in and out of the institution.

The ongoing second semester examinations was also disrupted as other students coming for the exams met the entrance under lock and key.

The students demanded the investigation of the management of the institution for alleged misappropriation and mismanagement of funds in the school.

Speaking at the protest ground, Ogun NANS chairman, Damilola Simeon, expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged suffering “brought upon the students despite the harsh economy.”

A breakdown of the new fees by Mr Simeon is thus:

Acceptance Fee (science students) N25,500 increased to N35,500; ND N55,000 and HND N51,000 increased to N62,000 and N58,000 respectively; Fresh students (non-science students) ND N51,000 and HND N46,000 increased to N58,000 and N53,000 respectively; Returning students (science) N46,000 for both ND and HND increased to N53,000; and Returning students (non-science) N41,000 for both ND and HND increased to N48,000.

A statement issued by NANS said the increment failed to consider the economic situation in the country.

“Without considering the economic conditions of parents and guardians, tuition fees were increased outrageously again for two consecutive sessions,” read the statement.

“This is the highest level of discomfort any management could think of putting the students through.”

When contacted, Yemi Ajibola, the school’s Public Relations Officer, said he would “get back” to our reporter. He never did and subsequent calls were not responded to.

Read NANS statement:

“We are disheartened to converge here today, not for celebration but to decry the suffering and panic the management of the MAPOLY has subjected us to as students.

“Our offense as Nigerian students is that we want to be educated and the Dr Adeoye Odedeji led management of MAPOLY is saying education is not for the poor.

“Few months ago in the last academic session, tuition fee for both ND and HND students was increased including part time students whose figure is not accurately given.

“We resisted this increment and came to a benchmark of reduction in the initially added amount after due consultation. The clear promise made to the students’ body by this same Dr Odedeji and other members of the management team is that there will no longer be increment. At least, not in his own time as the Ag. Rector.

“Little did we know that he was only waiting for the state government to confirm his appointment as substantive Rector before unveiling his anti-poor policy to make MAPOLY unaffordable for the masses.

“Without considering the economic conditions of parents and guardians, tuition fees were increased outrageously again for two consecutive sessions. This is the highest level of discomfort any management could think of putting the students through.

“We would have considered that lack of funding is the reason for increasing tuition fee as claimed by the management, but how do we reconcile that with the fact that the same Dr Odedeji and few of his associates in the school are buying generators, vehicles and other properties with and through the school resources and yet diverting it to be their private properties.

“Even with the last tuition fee increment, there is no significant change in the institution nor in the payment of staff salary.

“It is disheartening that cleaners and other ‘petty’ workers who are on as little as #10,000 salary per month are owed several months of their salary.

“It is only when it comes to maintaining infrastructures and paying staff salary that the management start complaining of no funds. But they manage to get the fund to finance their embezzlement and diversion.

“Under the same management, projects and contracts are awarded through nepotistic means and at high rate for their personal commission.

“This is to show that the problem is not lack of fund but the insatiable desire of the Rector and his friends to make illegal income by all means.”